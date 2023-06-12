SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — On Tuesday, June 6, a woman and her friend were on Jet Skis about a half mile off Siesta Key Beach and looking at some sea life, when things went very bad, very quickly.

“We saw some very large Tarpon, I’ve never seen anything like that up close before, and that’s why we stopped,” said Leah.

She was just visiting the area and has asked that her last name not be used for this story.

As they were stopped, their personal watercraft started taking on water.

“As we were floating on idle, the next thing I know, the entire Jet Ski starts sinking to the right and throws me in the water, throws the other jet skier in the water and completely capsizes on top of us,” said Leah.

As the watercraft turned over, Leah and a friend were trapped under it.

“Once I came up in the water, I just started to panic, which is very unlike me,” said Leah.

Thankfully, moments later, a man and a woman came up on a boat with their dog to help.

The couple pulled Leah and her friend to safety.

“Once I was in the boat, I noticed a large white Goldendoodle with her own life vest on and she immediately sat on my lap and I was petting her and that was helping to calm me down,” said Leah.

In her panic, she was not able to remember the name of the couple that helped, but she does remember the name of their white Goldendoodle named “Georgia.”

“We introduced each other, but because of the stress and panic I don’t remember,” said Leah.

Doug Forde has boated in the area his entire life and now manages CB’s Outfitters.

“Things happen quickly on the water,” said Forde who says this situation could have gone from bad to worse very quickly.

“It’s summertime, it’s Tarpon Season, so where there is a lot of Tarpon around, that means there’s a lot of sharks around, so that’s a possibility. Or, drifting away from the vessel and having another vessel hit them,” said Forde.

Now Leah just wants to thank the people that helped her,” I would love to give them a huge hug and thank them. That was a very stressful and emotional situation.”