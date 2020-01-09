Man who crashed through wall at Sarasota-Bradenton airport unlikely to recover

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The driver who smashed his pickup truck through a chain-link fence and through the terminal of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport remains in a vegetative state, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, Juan Mosivis, 40, is unlikely to recover following the incident. Mosivis was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

Surveillance video shows the moment Monsivis crashed through a wall, leaving debris all over the terminal.

Monsivis has been arrested numerous times over the years for a host of crimes including DUI, probation violation and drug possession.

Troopers have yet to determine whether alcohol was a factor in the incident.

