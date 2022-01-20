Man wanted for shooting, killing teen at Ackerman Park arrested in upstate New York

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The man wanted for shooting and killing a Tampa Bay college student in late December was arrested Thursday in New York state, according to authorities.

Nyquan Priester, 20, of Bradenton was arrested in Utica, NY after police said he shot and killed an 18-year-old college football star Dylan Jenkins in Ackerman Park on Dec. 29. Others arrested for their involvement told deputies that Priester was, “fixin’ to shoot at people,” just prior to the shooting.

Police in New York were told that Priester fled the state of Florida after the shooting. On Thursday, officers took Priester into custody as he exited a home he was staying in.

He was then transported to the Utica Police Department and ultimately the Oneida County Jail where extradition proceedings will begin. Priester was wanted on single counts of second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of any person.