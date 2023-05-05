Jonte Curry-Chapman as he is placed in a DeSoto County patrol car (Photo provided by DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office)

ARCADIA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fugitive wanted for firing upon a mother and her child in Sarasota County was arrested in DeSoto County Friday morning, authorities said.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the victim and her child were leaving a home when Jonte D. Curry-Chapman ran toward them while armed with a handgun.

Deputies said the alleged gunman fired three gunshots at the victim’s vehicle as they drove off.

The female victim identified Curry-Chapman as the suspect — having recognized him and knowing that he carried a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

“Investigators corroborated the incident and determined, through video surveillance footage, that the suspect was seen running toward the victim’s vehicle as the vehicle left the driveway,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Multiple gunshots can be heard as the car drives away. One bullet was later recovered inside the victim’s rear passenger door.”

Curry-Chapman would be found in DeSoto County days later after being located by DeSoto County deputies, who were part of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

“If you do a crime in another community, don’t try to hide out in DeSoto County,” DeSoto County Sheriff James Potter said.

Curry-Chapman was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree Murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.