SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — North Port fire crews had an unsuspecting surprise on Friday when a man dropped by to meet, and thank, the fire personnel who saved his life.

Back on April 1, firefighters responded to a cardiac arrest call where they discovered an unresponsive man with no pulse.

The fire rescue team was able to revive him and the man was transported to a nearby emergency room where he made a full recovery.

Fast forward four months later, the special visitor is now walking with a cane with a “new lease on life.”

“It meant the world to these firefighters to meet him,” the department said in a social media post. “North Port Fire Rescue has a high success rate for obtaining a return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC), but they rarely get to actually meet someone they helped after the fact.”

The man dropped off a cake and visited with the personnel who saved his life.

“Thank you for saving my life,” the cake read.

The team thanked him for stopping by and invited him to visit them anytime.