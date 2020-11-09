Man struck, killed by trailer after falling off scooter on Beneva Road in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was killed Sunday after he fell off his scooter and into the path of an oncoming vehicle on Beneva Road in Sarasota.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Beneva, just north of Proctor Road.

According to troopers, the man fell off his scooter and into the path of a pickup truck that was hauling a trailer.

The driver of the pickup truck swerved to avoid him, but the trailer tires hit the man, who died at the scene.

Troopers said the northbound lanes of Beneva Road were closed for several hours, and that the crash remains under investigation.

