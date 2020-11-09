Man struck, killed by trailer after falling off scooter on Beneva Road in Sarasota

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was killed Sunday after he fell off his scooter and into the path of an oncoming vehicle on Beneva Road in Sarasota.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Beneva, just north of Proctor Road.

According to troopers, the man fell off his scooter and into the path of a pickup truck that was hauling a trailer.

The driver of the pickup truck swerved to avoid him, but the trailer tires hit the man, who died at the scene.

Troopers said the northbound lanes of Beneva Road were closed for several hours, and that the crash remains under investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss