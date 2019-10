NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – North Port police are currently looking for a man who stole more than $800 worth of baby formula.

Police say the man used an empty baby carrier to steal the formula from the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 1100 S. Main Street.

Police are not sure if the man lives in the area but are hoping you might recognize him.

If you know who the suspect is or have any information, please contact the North Port Police Department at (941) 429-7300.

