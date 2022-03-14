Man stabbed in Sarasota for ‘no apparent reason’: deputies

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man with a knife for no apparent reason.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, officers responded to a call shortly before 3 p.m., on March 11, to find a man with a stab wound laying on the sidewalk in the 100 block of South Lemon Avenue.

The victim told police he had been working on lights installed in a tree on State Street when a man walked up to him, said nothing, and for no apparent reason, stabbed him with a knife.

The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and sustained serious injuries but the injuries were not life-threatening.

A city parking enforcement employee saw the suspect running and followed him until he was arrested on South Orange Avenue.

The suspect was identified as Arron Kvamme, 32. He is also accused of making verbal threats and assaulting a female worker in the 1500 block of State Street, prior to the attack.

Kvamme is being held at the Sarasota County Jail on a $500,000 bond.