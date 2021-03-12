Man stabbed in dispute over vehicle repossession in Venice, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was stabbed and seriously wounded in what appeared to be a dispute over a car repossession in Venice Friday morning, authorities said.

The dispute began in the parking lot of PGT Innovations and carried over to a parking lot nearby in the 100 block of Triple Diamond Boulevard.

Police said one man was stabbed during the incident, and was able to escape the attacker and get to his truck to call 911. He was later airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hosptial to be treated for life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in custody, according to police.

“At this early point in the investigation it appears the attack may be tied to a dispute over a car repossession,” authorities said in a statement. “When circumstances are verified, updates will be provided.”