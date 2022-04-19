TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead in the Colonial Oaks neighborhood of Sarasota, according to a statement.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the area of Green Oak Court and Wood Oak Drive at about 1:48 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said a man died of his injuries, and a suspect was taken into custody. There were no other victims, and the incident appeared to be domestic in nature, according to deputies.

There is no threat to the public.

Deputies are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate the man’s death.