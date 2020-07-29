Man shot dead by police in North Port had death wish, authorities say

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – North Port police shot and killed a man who was allegedly pointing a gun at them in the driveway of his home Tuesday night, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Mossy Oak Drive following reports of gunfire and a man making suicidal threats, and found 47-year-old Howard Owens standing in his driveway.

Police said Owens reached for a gun in his waistband and aimed it at two officers, prompting them to fire their weapons. Owens was hit and died at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

According to witnesses, Owens had said he wanted officers to shoot him and threatened to use his gun to force them to do it.

The report did not mention the officers’ status, but they’re typically placed on administrative leave following officer- involved shootings.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

