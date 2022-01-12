Man sexually battered woman with autism in Sarasota parking lot, deputies say

Sarasota County

Frank Szakacs (Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A homeless man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he sexually battered a woman with autism in a Sarasota parking lot. 

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said a mother and her 21-year-old daughter were at a store on Stickney Point Road. The mother had entered the store while her daughter sat in their vehicle. 

When the mother came back 10 minutes later, she found Frank Szakacs, 61, on top of her daughter. 

According to the sheriff’s office, the young woman was nonverbal and had the mental capacity of “a 6 to 7-year-old child.” 

Deputies identified Szakacs as the suspect after speaking with witnesses at the scene. He was later found in the woods near the parking lot. 

He now faces charges for sexual assault and kidnapping. The sheriff’s office said the man was arrested 10 times before in Sarasota County for sex offender violation, battery, and DUI. 

He was also convicted of gross sexual imposition in Cuyahoga, Ohio back in 1996. In total, he has a criminal history of 29 charges and four convictions. 

