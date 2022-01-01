Man severely injured in Sarasota shooting early New Year’s morning, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was hospitalized early New Year’s Day after being shot on Main Street in Sarasota, according to Sarasota police.

Detectives said a man was shot shortly before 2 a.m. First responders took the man to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for life threatening injuries.

At least one woman is in custody, according to police. However, the investigation is still active.

If you have information related to the shooting, call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070