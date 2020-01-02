Man pretended to be Sarasota sheriff to intimidate contractor, deputies say

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A New Jersey man thought he could intimidate a local contractor by visiting his home dressed as the sheriff. He was arrested.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said Todd Gieger had been trying to intimidate a sub-contractor who was involved in a lien that was placed on his house.

On Nov. 18, he allegedly put on a badge and bulletproof vest and went to the man’s neighborhood.

Gieger told the man’s neighbors he was “the Sheriff” and requested information about the contractor for an investigation he claimed to be working on, deputies said.

He was later seen walking around the man’s home while no one was there.

(Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

Witnesses provided deputies with a description of Gieger’s vehicle and he was identified out of a photo lineup.

Detectives later learned Gieger had been calling other sub-contractors that were involved in the lien. During the calls, he would identify himself as law enforcement and demand they answer questions about the company that placed a lien on his home.

Gieger was arrested on two counts of false impersonation, law enforcement and booked into the Sarasota County Jail, deputies said.

He is being held on a $3,000 bond.

