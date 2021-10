SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is dead after a fatal car wreck in Sarasota County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP report said the unidentified driver was speeding on Myakka Road toward the Old Miakka Preserve when he hit an oak tree.

The driver’s Impala then spun until it stopped, eventually catching fire. Troopers say the driver did not escape the blast and died at the scene.

The FHP Traffic Homicide Unit is now investigating the crash.