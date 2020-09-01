Man injured after being hit by plane propeller at Venice airport, officials say

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was injured after being hit by a plane propeller at Venice Municipal Airport.

According to City Airport Director Mark Cervasio, a male pilot who at the airport was attempting to hand prop a single-engine plane, an alternate way of starting the aircraft.

The man was in front of the plane, which started up and the plane’s propeller grazed the man’s head and struck him in the wrist and hip.

Once the aircraft started up, it traveled across the taxilane and struck a hangar, then came to rest, Cervasio said.

The man was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Mattmuller says the plane was unmanned at the time of the incident and the investigation has been turned over to the NTSB and the FAA.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

MORE TOP STORIES