SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested in Sarasota Tuesday after police said he pointed a gun at another car during a road rage incident on I-75.

Troopers said they were called about an incident near mile marker 182 in Sarasota around 12:53 p.m.

According to a release, it involved two vehicles, with the driver of a 2015 Maserati pointing a gun at another driver.

Troopers said they pulled the Maserati over near mile marker 204 and identified 74-year-old James R. Weaver from Georgia as the driver. There were also four passengers in the car with Weaver, including two children.

A .45 caliber handgun was found in the car, according to FHP.

After investigating, troopers said they arrested Weaver on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. He was taken to the Sarasota County jail.