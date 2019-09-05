Man hospitalized after crashing stolen Cadillac after fleeing police

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A carjacker’s joyride in a Cadillac is over.

It came to an abrupt end on the Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Martinez captured police dragging a man out of a Cadillac, turns out, she witnessed the take-down of a guy wanted for carjacking the vehicle.

“One of our investigators today located that vehicle from the information from the Sheriff’s Office. They attempted a traffic stop on that vehicle. The vehicle did not stop and fled the traffic stop,” said Lt. Robert Armstrong.

He didn’t get very far, smashing into an innocent driver in front of Kasa Shushi. “A few blocks away that vehicle crashed into another vehicle at 42nd here and north Tamiami Trail,” said Lt. Armstrong.

The actual carjacking happened Tuesday at a shopping plaza. Sarasota County deputies are on that case, and were looking for the driver who stole the Cadillac CTS.

The takedown and arrest closed both north and south lanes of the busy roadway for hours, forcing afternoon commuters to take detours.

The carjacker ended up going to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries from the wreck.

The person he hit, is okay, but his car will be in the repair shop for some time.

Both the Sarasota Police Department and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.