VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was cited for reckless driving after getting his car stuck on top of a carrier trailer in Venice on Wednesday.

Venice Fire Rescue said they responded to a crash at the intersection of Pinebrook Rd. and Pinebrook Way at around 10:30 p.m.

Fire officials said a man drove his Nissan Maxima up the ramp of a car carrier trailer and crashed it near the top, leaving it dangling precariously over the edge. Firefighters found him sitting inside, uninjured, as crews worked to stabilize the car.

Venice Fire Rescue said crews secured the front of the car to the trailer and used a wrecker to hold up the rear before helping the man climb out. Firefighters turned the case over to the Venice Police Department, who cited the man for reckless driving.

The car carrier was parked with its ramp down and hazards on at the time of the crash. Venice Fire Rescue said the truck driver was dropping off a car at a nearby residence.