SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 46-year-old Sarasota man is facing a murder charge in what authorities called a “suspicious death” that unfolded Monday just before 5 p.m. at the Cabana Inn in Sarasota.

The investigation began after a relative attempted to make a welfare check on 46-year-old Elon Dula at the Cabana Inn located at 2525 South Tamiami Trail, but was unable to reach him. Authorities said the relative then asked the location’s property manager to unlock the door, saying he was concerned about Dula and could not get an answer.

The property manager agreed to the check and used a spare key to unlock the door. When the two walked inside, they came across a room “in disarray.” A sink had been shattered and a struggle was apparent.

Authorities said a 34-year-old woman was found dead inside from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Dula was also found in the room unconscious. Officers said he was resuscitated by EMS with Narcan and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after attempting suicide by ingesting narcotics.

Authorities later learned from Dula’s mother that he said he “did not want to be here anymore.”

Officers executed a search warrant for the room where they found narcotics, shell casings, and ammunition.

Officers said they believe a violent encounter happened between the victim and Dula where Dula shot and killed the victim and then attempted suicide by ingesting narcotics.

Further details were not immediately released. An investigation is ongoing.