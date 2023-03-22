VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died and a woman was critically hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Venice Wednesday morning.

City officials said the Venice Fire Rescue and Venice police officers responded to the crash at Grove Street North and East Venice Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Authorities said a 54-year-old man has died and a 63-year-old woman was airlifted to an area hospital, where she is in critical condition.

Officials did not identify anyone else involved in the crash.

Venice Avenue was closed for nearly six hours due to the investigation.