SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a death at Crescent Beach in Sarasota Saturday afternoon.

According to a release, deputies responded to Seaside Drive after a possible drowning was reported at the beach just after noon.

Both deputies and paramedics tried to give the victim first aid but could not stop the him from dying.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez, 76, of Hollywood, Florida.

As of this report, deputies do not know if the man’s death was medical or caused by a drowning. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to find the cause of death for Campos La Nuez.