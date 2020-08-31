Man dead in Sarasota stabbing, another in custody, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Sarasota are investigating a stabbing that left a 43-year-old man dead over the weekend.

Police said on Sunday they were investigating a death on South Lime Avenue, and that two men were involved.

On Monday, police said a 43-year-old was killed and a 42-year-old man was detained.

Police said the stabbing was an isolated incident and the public is safe. They’re asking anyone with information on the case to call Detective Anthony DeFrancisco at 941-263-6070.

