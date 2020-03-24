Man dead after vehicle crashes into building in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a man was found dead after he crashed his car into a building in Sarasota early Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of 6th Street.
No other injuries were reported, although there were people inside the structure at the time, police said.
At this time, it’s still unclear whether the man suffered a medical episode or died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.
Further information was not immediately available.
