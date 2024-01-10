TAMPA (WFLA) — A man is dead after falling head-first at a Sarasota construction site on Tuesday, according to a report from the Sarasota Police Department.

Sarasota police responded to the scene at Golden Gate Point just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday to find a man suffering from an apparent traumatic head injury.

The report says the man was lying on his back on a platform that connected the 9th and 10th floors of the building under construction, unconscious and not breathing.

After being removed from the structure by crane, Fire Rescue crews attempted CPR before transporting the man to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Eye witness accounts revealed the man was walking across an aluminum beam and fell six or seven feet head-first onto concrete with protruding rebar, according to the report.