SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 25-year-old Englewood man has been charged after he crashed while driving under the influence, leading to the deaths of three people last year.

On Wednesday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers placed Cash Kaufmann, 25, under arrested after their investigation revealed that he was “driving at a high rate of speed with a blood alcohol concentration level of .096” and tested positive for THC at the time of the crash.

According to FHP, the crash happened on Sept. 12, 2022, around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Indiana Avenue and Artists Avenue in Englewood.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an SUV was stopped at a stop sign on Artists before it entered the intersection and went into the path of another SUV.

The two vehicles collided, and the first SUV overturned. The driver, a 73-year-old Englewood woman, and her passenger, a 68-year-old woman from Grand Forks, North Dakota, died. Another passenger, a 68-year-old woman from Thier River Falls, Minnesota, was critically injured.

According to police, the 68-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Kaufmann was also taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Now, after months of investigating, Kaufmann has been booked into the Sarasota County Jail and charged with three counts of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and DUI property damage.