TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a man was bitten by an alligator outside a motel in Sarasota County Tuesday morning, suffering injuries to his leg.

The incident occurred outside the Warm Mineral Springs Motel, 12597 South Tamiami Trail in North Port, around 12:35 a.m.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the man was walking outside the motel and saw a dark figure moving along the bushes on a path. He thought it was a dog on a long leash, so he didn’t move out of the way, authorities said. Then the alligator bit his leg, ripping off a chunk of his muscle tissue, according to deputies.

A deputy who was in the area for another call was able to get the man help. Paramedics responded and brought the man to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His current condition was not disclosed.

The sheriff’s office said another deputy was able to capture the gator before the trapper arrived at the scene, then alligator was removed from the area.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.