Suspect barricades himself in Sarasota home; could be with woman, small child

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said SWAT officers and crisis negotiators are trying to get a barricaded man out of a home in Sarasota this morning, and a woman and small child may be inside.

Police responded to a 911 call from the 1200 block of 40th Street around 11 p.m. Sunday night. Police said they responded to the same address two weeks ago for a domestic battery call.

Police said the man is currently wanted out of Manatee County for violation of probation for multiple property crimes including grand theft. He has a criminal history with charges including fleeing to elude, robbery with a firearm and drug possession.

He spoke to officers briefly, but ran back inside and hasn’t come out. It’s unclear if he is armed.

At 1 a.m., SWAT officers and crisis negotiators were called to the scene. Police said they’ve been in contact with the man multiple times.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, the man was still in the home.

Police have blocked off Old Bradenton Road from 39th Street to 41st Street. People are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

