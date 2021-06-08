Wine glass-wielding assailant attacks 74-year-old while parked in Sarasota, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police have arrested a Bradenton man for reportedly attacking a driver with broken wine glasses on 1st Street Monday afternoon.

According to police, Gavin Pearce, 30, took two wine glasses from a restaurant table, broke them on the ground, and attacked a 74-year-old man who was sitting in a parked car. The department said Pearce then jumped out of the car and rode away on a bicycle.

Officers responded to the scene at around 5:30 p.m., where they found the victim being tended to by civilians. The victim told officers he thought Pearce attacked him to steal his car so the victim threw his key fob out of the vehicle to keep Pearce from carjacking him.

Officers later found Pierce a short time afterward near the intersection of 5th Street and North Tamiami Trail. Pearce told officers he would only speak with detectives in a recorded room, but upon arrival, he decided to speak to his attorney before questioning.

Pearce is currently being held at the Sarasota County Jail on charges of aggravated battery on a person over 65 and carjacking with a weapon. The victim was treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after driving himself there.