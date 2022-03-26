SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was arrested in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found near the Centennial Park boat ramp on North Tamiami Trail in late February.

William Devonshire, 52, of Sarasota, was arrested Friday on charges of trespassing, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Officers said they also found probable cause to charge Devonshire in connection to the Feb. 25 homicide of a 48-year-old Sarasota woman.

Police previously warned citizens to be vigilant after two women were found dead on the same road weeks apart.

The department said no additional details will be available until a Monday press conference.

Additional charges for Devonshire are pending.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.