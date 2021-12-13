Man accused of murdering boyfriend in Sarasota hotel room, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities arrested a Port Charlotte man who is accused of murdering his boyfriend at a hotel in Sarasota last week.

The Sarasota Police Department said in a Monday report that Brennan Wakey, 25, allegedly killed and left his boyfriend’s body in a hotel room on University Parkway Thursday. Officers were called to the hotel around noon after housekeepers found the victim’s body.

According to police, the victim and an unknown man rented a room together at the hotel just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. However, the victim had not entered the hotel room at that time.

Surveillance video showed the victim at a McDonald’s drive-thru shortly after arriving at the hotel.

Police said other surveillance video taken at 2:32 a.m. Thursday showed the victim, Wakey, and the unknown man leaving a silver Audi in the hotel parking lot. Hotel records showed that the victim’s room key was used to enter the room three minutes later

Officers said just after 3 a.m., Wakey was caught on video leaving the hotel at a fast pace, pulling a bag on wheels with a gun tucked in his rear waistband.

Hotel records showed that no one entered the room after Wakey left — that is, until housekeepers entered the room, finding the victim’s body near the bathroom.

A probable cause affidavit said the victim had been shot in the face. Two .45 caliber shell casings and two live rounds were found near his body.

Police said a search of the room found a large amount of cash, the victim’s key card, his Illinois drivers license, and the keys to the Audi, which was a rental.

Waket was later found in Charlotte County after deputies stopped his vehicle, detaining him.

Police are still investigating the case. Those with information are asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6070 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com