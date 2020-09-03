MacDill EODs called after mortar round found in Sarasota neighborhood

(Source: Sarasota Police Department)

Authorities are investigating the discovery of an apparent mortar round in the Indian Beach neighborhood of Sarasota this afternoon.

Police said the mortar was found Thursday morning by a cleaning company in the 1000 Block of 22nd Street.

Police called in team from MacDill Air Force Base to examine and dispose of the object.

The scene is safe and secure, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

