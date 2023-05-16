SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 10-story condominium building is now under construction in Sarasota.

Vandyk Properties said its newest “ultra-luxury” residence, SIX88 Residences, is being built in the Golden Gate Point community. Its design is inspired by the curve of a luxury yacht’s sail.

According to the city of Sarasota website, a permit for the building was issued in April.

“The approval of construction at SIX88 Residences by the city of Sarasota is a momentous occasion for us, and we are committed to contributing to downtown Sarasota’s growth and delivering a luxurious living experience for our residents,” said John Vandyk, President and CEO of Vandyk Properties. “SIX88 will stand as an artistic landmark, enhancing the waterfront and leaving an indelible impression on the bayfront community of Golden Gate Point.”

Amenities include a heated infinity pool, social club, fitness center, dog grooming area, rooftop terrace and a marina lounge with boat slips and paddle board/kayak launch.

The building is 70% sold out with only one penthouse and two full-floor residences remaining, Vandyk Properties said.

The property’s website does not include prices for the units. For more information, visit SIX88’s website.