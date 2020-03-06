Longboat Key officer involved in crash that killed Sarasota philanthropist, wife found not at fault

Sarasota County

(Photo: The Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation)

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – After a two-month-long investigation conducted by the Sarasota Police Department, a Longboat Key police officer who was involved in a crash that killed a well-known Sarasota philanthropist and his wife was found not at fault.

However, after an internal investigation ordered by Longboat Key’s Police Chief Pete Cumming, police found evidence that Officer Jeffrey Vogt violated department policies involving excessive speed and in-car video recording equipment.

Police say Vogt was terminated, effective Thursday. He was on disability/administrative leave since the crash.

The crash happened when Vogt, who was driving a marked SUV, hit a Tesla driven by 91-year-old Charles Barancik after he and his wife, 83-year-old Margery Barancik, had pulled out of a private home in the 2100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Charles died at the scene. Margery suffered serious injuries and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where she later died a day later.

The Barancik’s are well-known philanthropists in the Sarasota area. In 2014, they established the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation to support the arts, education and humanitarian causes.

