Longboat Key closes public beach access parking lots ahead of July 4 weekend

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Public beach parking lots will close in Longboat Key for the July 4th weekend to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the town announced Monday.

The town is also closing Quick Point and Overlook park access and the public restrooms at Bayfront Park and Joan M. Durante Park until further notice.

The closures come as coronavirus cases spike in Florida. The state reported an additional 5,266 cases on Monday.

As of this writing, other beaches in Sarasota County plan to stay open.

LATEST STORIES: