Breaking News
Tampa Bay pastor arrested, accused of violating social distancing guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

Loggerhead sea turtle patient in critical condition at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Videos courtesy Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A loggerhead sea turtle is in critical condition at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium after being rescued on March 27.

The adult female turtle was reported by a citizen to Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program.

The citizen was off the Venice Jetty and noticed the turtle swimming strangely and called the 24-hour hotline.

Mote’s partners at the Venice Police Department responded and the Mote team coordinated with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to respond to the turtle.

The loggerhead turtle was unable to dive more than a few feet, could not stay down in the water and was not trying to leave the area when approached.

The turtle was considered in critical condition, was taken to Mote’s hospital and placed in low water overnight.

The turtle was nicknamed “Joyce,” after Venice officer Paul Joyce, who was the first trained responder on scene.

Mote Marine confirms Joyce began to become more alert over the weekend.

She is still in critical condition and has not yet eaten.

The Mote team is working to identify a reason for her stranding.

If you see a distressed or diseased sea turtle, manatee, dolphin or whale in Sarasota or Manatee County, call Mote’s Stranding Investigation’s Program at 941-988-0212.

For all other Florida counties, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

OneBlood to begin collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "OneBlood to begin collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients"

Loggerhead sea turtle patient in critical condition at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loggerhead sea turtle patient in critical condition at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium"

Critically injured loggerhead turtle struggles to swim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Critically injured loggerhead turtle struggles to swim"

Hillsborough, Pinellas ordered to stay home. Will others follow suit?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough, Pinellas ordered to stay home. Will others follow suit?"

Murder-For-Hire: Joe Exotic's arrest in plot to kill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder-For-Hire: Joe Exotic's arrest in plot to kill"

Sarasota County administrator explains why no 'safer at home' order enacted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County administrator explains why no 'safer at home' order enacted"

Coronavirus: Florida deals with outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida deals with outbreak"

Murder for hire plot involving Big Cat Rescue CEO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder for hire plot involving Big Cat Rescue CEO"

Emergency homeless shelter opens in Tampa to stop the spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency homeless shelter opens in Tampa to stop the spread of coronavirus"

Clearwater Marine Aquarium is live-streaming Winter and friends during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Marine Aquarium is live-streaming Winter and friends during coronavirus pandemic"

Back to School: Online classes begin for Bay area students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back to School: Online classes begin for Bay area students"

Monday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Forecast"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss