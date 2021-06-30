Local engineer says lessons can be learned from Surfside

TAMPA (WFLA) – Dr. Said Iravani is a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers he has experience in Geotechnical Engineering and Forensic Engineering. In 2010 he was called in to assist with Dolphin Towers in Sarasota after residents here noticed a problem.

“They discovered there was crack on the concrete slab of the transition zone from the residential units to the parking structure,’ said Iravani who says residents also noticed other more superficial problems, Iravani added “They also noticed cracks forming in the drywalls and cosmetic features of that floor,”

Instead of waiting, Iravani says the Condo Association there took immediate action and called in professionals.

“They evacuated the building and immediately mobilization was done to shore, put additional temporary support, under the structure to protect it from collapsing,” Iravani said.

He says following the disaster in Surfside, Condo Associations across Florida should be taking a close look at their own buildings and use the Dolphin Tower example as a way to prevent further damage and greater problems.

“They followed up on those recommendations, they took them serious and they didn’t look at it as, we’ll get to it when we have time,” said Iravani.

He points out anyone can use their own eyes to look for potential issues in a high-rise building.

“People need to keep an eye on very everyday stuff, like a crack. That can lead to penetration of chemicals, acidic chemicals,” said Iravani.

High rise residents should also look for deterioration of the steel in their buildings.

“In the case of the steel columns, the steel the steel beams, you need to look for corrosion, as the cross-section reduced, it becomes weaker and weaker,” said Iravani who believes once problems are noticed, professionals should be called in for an immediate evaluation.

Iravani says costly repairs can be avoided if repairs are made early.