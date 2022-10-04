SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Schools in Sarasota County are closed until further notice due to damage from Hurricane Ian, according to a notice posted to the school district’s website.

The school board will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss a hurricane/emergency resolution.

According to a notice, crews are still assessing, repairing and cleaning up damage to their facilities. The necessary work varies by campus.

“Some schools have power and minimal amounts of debris; others have no power, need extensive repairs, and have massive amounts of debris. Additionally, we are still hosting guests from the community at two of our school shelters since power outages, flooding, and downed power lines – among other storm-related issues – are still prevalent throughout Sarasota County and beyond,” the message said.

School board members are expected to address those issues during the emergency meeting.

In North Port, one of the county’s hardest hit areas, families continue to pick up the pieces.

Sasha Greto returned to her home for the first time since the hurricane.

“I had some fantasy in my mind that I was gonna come home and it wasn’t going to be that bad. I was gonna be able to bring my daughter home and my pets and we were just gonna clean some floors. That’s just not the case for anyone,” she said.

Tuesday’s emergency school board meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

A press conference will take place after the meeting at 11 a.m.