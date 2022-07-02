SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A national listeria outbreak that left one dead and dozens hospitalized was linked to a Sarasota ice cream brand, according to a food safety alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota voluntarily contacted retail stores across the country to recommend against selling its ice cream products until further notice.

Consumers who purchased Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream at home should throw away any remaining product.

Consumers and retailers who purchased or sold the products are advised to clean and disinfect areas and equipment that may have come into contact, including ice cream scoops and other serving utensils.

Listeria is most likely to sicken pregnant people and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems, the CDC said. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill.

Those who become ill may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches, the safety alert added.

According to the CDC, 12 people in Florida reported illness.