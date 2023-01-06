VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Brian Laundrie’s parents have sent requests to the parents of Gabby Petito as they prepare their defense in the civil lawsuit expected to go to trial later this year.
On Tuesday, the attorney for Brian’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, filed a motion in Sarasota County court to request evidence from Gabby’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt.
The requests include communications Petito and Schmidt had with state and federal agencies, as well as any contact they had with Gabby, Brian, or Brian’s parents. The Laundries are also seeking all phone records from Gabby and her parents from July 2, 2021 to September 30, 2021.
Any documents or communications regarding the compensation or contracts related to publishing rights, movie rights, or television rights is also among the Laundrie’s requests.
The Laundries filed a total of 21 requests from Petito and Schmidt. They have 30 days to produce the evidence, the document states. A hearing on the request has not been scheduled.
The full list of requests from the court documents can be found below.
The civil lawsuit filed by Petito and Schmidt against the Laundries is scheduled to go to jury trial in August. Last year in pre-trial hearings, Judge Hunter W. Carroll denied the Laundrie’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit and their request to limit questions asked during depositions.
Two more pre-trial hearings are scheduled in the coming months. In next one, in January, will determine if longtime family attorney Steven Bertolino will be added as a co-defendant to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit, filed last year, accuses Chris and Roberta Laundrie of intentional infliction of emotional distress. Petito and Schmidt claim the Laundries knew of Gabby’s murder and did nothing other than have Bertolino release a statement expressing hope that Gabby would be found.
List of Requests for Joseph Petito, Nichole Schmidt | Defendants’ First Set of Requests for Production to Plaintiffs (Filed by Attorney Matthew Luka, Jan. 3, 2023)
- All documents and communications that You provided to or were provided by any regulatory, governmental, or investigative federal or state agency regarding the Defendants, Brian, and/or Gabby.
- All Communications and Documents of any type, which memorialize or reference each and every interaction you had with Gabby from July 2, 2021, to September 1, 2021.
- All Communications and Documents of any type, which memorialize or reference each and every interaction you had with Brian from July 2, 2021, to September 30, 2021.
- All Communications and Documents of any type, which memorialize or reference each and every interaction you had with Defendants from July 2, 2021, to September 30, 2021.
- All documents and communications supporting, referring to, or contradicting Plaintiffs allegations that Defendants intentionally inflicted emotional distress on Plaintiffs.
- All telephone records, telephone bills, call registries, or other documents identifying incoming and outgoing calls, both cellular and residential, from July 02 2021 through September 30, 2021 for all telephones used, registered, controlled, or paid for by Joseph Petito, Nichole Schmidt, and Gabby Petito.
- All documents and communications referencing any compensation and/or contracts related to publishing rights, movie rights, television rights, media rights, or any other intellectual property rights related to the events discussed in the Complaint and/or the investigation regarding Gabby, Brian, and/or the Defendants.
- All documents and communications supporting, referring to, or contradicting the amount of damages allegedly incurred by You that were caused by the Defendants.
- All documents and communications supporting, referring to, or contradicting the allegation in the Amended Complaint that Brian Laundrie advised the Defendants that he had murdered Gabrielle Petito.
- All documents and communications supporting, referring to, or contradicting the allegation in the Amended Complaint that Defendants spoke to attorney Steven Bertolino on August 28, 2021.
- All documents and communications supporting, referring to, or contradicting the allegation in the Amended Complaint that Defendants sent attorney Steven Bertolino a retainer on September 02, 2021.
- All documents and communications supporting, referring to, or contradicting the allegation in the Amended Complaint that Defendant Roberta Laundrie blocked Nichole Schmidt on her cellphone and on Facebook.
- All documents and communications supporting, referring to, or contradicting the allegation in the Amended Complaint that Defendants knew that Gabrielle Petito was deceased at the time their attorney released a statement on September 14, 2021.
- All documents and communications supporting, referring to, or contradicting the allegation in the Amended Complaint that Defendants’ knew the location of Gabrielle Petito’s body at the time their attorney released a statement on September 14, 2021.
- All documents and communications supporting, referring to, or contradicting the allegation in the Amended Complaint that Defendants were keeping the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie secret.
- All documents and communications supporting, referring to, or contradicting the allegation in the Amended Complaint that Defendants were making arrangements for Brian Laundrie to leave the country.
- All documents and communications supporting, referring to, or contradicting the allegation in the Amended Complaint that Defendants acted with malice and great indifference to the rights of Plaintiffs.
- All documents identified in Plaintiffs’ Initial Exhibit List.
- All documents Plaintiffs reasonably anticipate or intend to use as exhibits at trial or in any other proceedings during this litigation.
- Any documents or other information containing the identity or opinions of testifying experts that Plaintiffs reasonably anticipate or intend to use at trial or in any other proceedings during this litigation.
- To the extent not produced in response to the foregoing Requests, any other documents Plaintiffs may use to support their prosecution of this litigation.