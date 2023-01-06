VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Brian Laundrie’s parents have sent requests to the parents of Gabby Petito as they prepare their defense in the civil lawsuit expected to go to trial later this year.

On Tuesday, the attorney for Brian’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, filed a motion in Sarasota County court to request evidence from Gabby’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt.

The requests include communications Petito and Schmidt had with state and federal agencies, as well as any contact they had with Gabby, Brian, or Brian’s parents. The Laundries are also seeking all phone records from Gabby and her parents from July 2, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

Any documents or communications regarding the compensation or contracts related to publishing rights, movie rights, or television rights is also among the Laundrie’s requests.

The Laundries filed a total of 21 requests from Petito and Schmidt. They have 30 days to produce the evidence, the document states. A hearing on the request has not been scheduled.

The full list of requests from the court documents can be found below.

The civil lawsuit filed by Petito and Schmidt against the Laundries is scheduled to go to jury trial in August. Last year in pre-trial hearings, Judge Hunter W. Carroll denied the Laundrie’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit and their request to limit questions asked during depositions.

Two more pre-trial hearings are scheduled in the coming months. In next one, in January, will determine if longtime family attorney Steven Bertolino will be added as a co-defendant to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed last year, accuses Chris and Roberta Laundrie of intentional infliction of emotional distress. Petito and Schmidt claim the Laundries knew of Gabby’s murder and did nothing other than have Bertolino release a statement expressing hope that Gabby would be found.

List of Requests for Joseph Petito, Nichole Schmidt | Defendants’ First Set of Requests for Production to Plaintiffs (Filed by Attorney Matthew Luka, Jan. 3, 2023)