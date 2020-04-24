Lightning strike damages home in Sarasota

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

matthew staubin

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota woman recounts the moment when her home was strike by lightning to make matters worse soon afterward it caught on fire.

The Sarasota County Fire Department put out the fire in a few minutes, but the clean-up will take much longer.

The owner of the home, Debra Wazolea, says she was in the kitchen finishing up her dishes when she saw a flash.

“And I thought maybe one of the light bulbs broke or maybe a raccoon or something got up in the attic, because I heard something crinkling and it just came down, and I started running through the mess that’s in there and came out here, I didn’t know what to do and started screaming for help,” Debra Wazolea said.

Wazolea was not injured.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss