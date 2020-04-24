Lightning strike damages home in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota woman recounts the moment when her home was strike by lightning to make matters worse soon afterward it caught on fire.

The Sarasota County Fire Department put out the fire in a few minutes, but the clean-up will take much longer.

The owner of the home, Debra Wazolea, says she was in the kitchen finishing up her dishes when she saw a flash.

“And I thought maybe one of the light bulbs broke or maybe a raccoon or something got up in the attic, because I heard something crinkling and it just came down, and I started running through the mess that’s in there and came out here, I didn’t know what to do and started screaming for help,” Debra Wazolea said.

Wazolea was not injured.