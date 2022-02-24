Law enforcement leaders express crime concerns to Rep. Vern Buchanan during roundtable discussion

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – Some of the top law enforcement officers from Sarasota and Manatee counties gathered for a roundtable discussion Thursday. The gathering was hosted by U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan.

Congressman Buchanan discussed the rise in attacks on police over the last few years. According to the National Fraternal Order of Police, 346 law enforcement officers were shot in the line of duty in 2021, 73 of those individuals were killed. The congressman pointed out a nearly 30% increase over 2020.

The Thin Blue Line Act would toughen penalties in targeted killings of law enforcement officers.

“If you kill a police officer or a sheriff, there’s a good chance that you are going to get the death penalty. That is what this is going to do,” explained Congressman Buchanan.

The representative spent most of the roundtable discussion hearing from law enforcement leaders on the greatest issues they’re facing right now.

Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan was the first to speak. She expressed concerns about illegal guns on city streets. She told Congressman Buchanan the issue is at an all-time high in Bradenton.

“I am thankful every day that nobody here, nobody in law enforcement has been harmed or hurt because of the number of guns I am seeing out on the street by folks who have no reason to have them,” said Chief Bevan.

In 2021, the chief says about 118 illegal guns were taken off of city streets. She says the issue isn’t exclusive to the city she calls home.

I will tell you the proliferation currently throughout this entire region is a result of folks not securing their firearms properly. It is just a big problem,” said Chief Bevan. “I can’t tell you how many times I have to hold my breath when I hear folks approaching or doing search warrants or what have you because the danger involved I think is so much more compounded than it just ever has been,” she continued.

Interim Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche says the City of Sarasota is also seeing an increase in illegal guns.

“With the increased purchase of firearms due to COVID, it was kind of a perfect storm. People were buying firearms and many of them had never owned guns before and they didn’t know how to secure those guns, so they are leaving them in vehicles,” said Interim Chief Troche. “What we find it at night, kids like to walk around and pull car doors and so these guns are now getting into the hands of juveniles and that is what we are seeing out there,” he continued.

Following a deadly shooting involving multiple minors in the city earlier this month, the police department’s Community Action team discussed how to use its resources to better serve the city. Officers were then deployed to areas showing high rates of crime taking place.

“We are now having extra engagement with the community. We have upped our visibility. We are able to start taking those guns off the streets and a lot of it has to do with the community supporting us. Without their support, we couldn’t do this,” said the chief.

Congressman Buchanan says more needs to be done to address the crime.

“The most alarming thing is young children getting guns as in 12 years old to 17. That is pretty scary I think and that is something we’ve got to clearly take a look at,” said Representative Buchanan.