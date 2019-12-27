Law enforcement identifies man accused of sexually battering woman in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A man accused of sexually battering a woman in North Port on Dec. 8 along US 41 has been identified by law enforcement.

Robert McKenzie, 28, was identified after a sketch was recently released.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office Florida Regional Task Force and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit are assisting North Port police in finding McKenzie.

According to the North Port Police Department, McKenzie has been living outside city limits in unincorporated Sarasota County in the Warm Mineral Springs area.

He has likely left the area after seeing the released sketch. 

If you have any information that could lead to his arrest, please call Special Deputy United States Marshal Brian Barrett at 941-915-7878.

There is up to a $1000 reward for a tip leading to his arrest.

