Laundrie’s not selling North Port family home, attorney says

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Laundrie family is not currently selling their North Port home despite rumors that the family recently put up “for sale” signs in the front yard.

News Channel 8’s Josh Benson reached out to the Laundrie’s family attorney Steve Bertolino who told the station that the “sign is a hoax.”

Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito and person of interest in her death, died from a self-inflicted gunshot, autopsy results show.

The couple went on a cross-country road trip this summer, but only Laundrie returned to their home in North Port. Petito’s body was found in Wyoming about a week after she was reported missing. A coroner said she was strangled to death.

Although Laundrie was named a person of interest in her killing, he was never charged with Petito’s murder. He was suspected of debit card fraud and withdrawing more than $1,000 from an unnamed account during the time she was missing.

Laundrie’s remains were located in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park along with a notebook and other personal items. The FBI has been working to preserve the water-damaged book. If the contents are still legible, crime experts say it could answer questions about why the couple died.