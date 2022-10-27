SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An attorney for Chris and Roberta Laundrie, the parents of Brian Laundrie, have filed a motion to limit the scope of their depositions in a lawsuit filed by the parents of Gabby Petito.

The new court documents obtained by WFLA.com on Thursday show the Laundries are seeking to avoid having to disclose “irrelevant matters” in order to protect them from “annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, undue burden and expense.”

“This has been a truly heartbreaking experience for both families,” the motion reads. “The public who followed the case and the Plaintiffs are likely curious about Brian Laundrie’s life, his last days, his interaction with his parents, and the thoughts and feelings experienced by his parents. But curiosity is not a reason to require the Defendants to discuss such personal and heart wrenching details. Rather, the discovery must be relevant to the cause of action at issue.”

The motion seeks to limit the depositions to the events that occurred between Aug. 27, 2021 and Sept. 19, 2021, the day Petito is believed to have been killed and the day her remains were discovered.

“We are just looking to confine the questioning to matters and the time frame relevant to the claim that has been filed,” Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told WFLA.com Thursday.

The depositions had been originally scheduled for Oct. 20, but were postponed earlier this month for unknown reasons. A rescheduled date has not yet been set.

Pat Reilly, an attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents, has not yet responded to WFLA.com’s requests for comment.

Petito’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, filed the lawsuit in March on the grounds of “intentional infliction of emotional distress,” claiming the Laundries were aware Brian had murdered their daughter and chose not to act. The lawsuit also includes claims that Chris and Roberta Laundrie sought to help their son flee the country and took steps to block Schmidt on her phone and Facebook page.

Judge Hunter W. Carroll heard arguments in June on the Laundrie’s motion to deny the lawsuit from proceeding to a jury trial, but ruled against it. The hearing, which Petito’s parents attended but the Laundries did not, marked the first court event in the Petito case.

Court records show the jury trial is scheduled for August 2023.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were traveling together on a cross-country van trip in July 2021 before Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida without his fiancée, spurring an intense, nationwide search for Petito.

During the search, the Laundries released a statement through their attorney, saying it was their ”hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family.” Petito and Schmidt claim the Laundries released this statement knowing Gabby was dead and the location of her body.

Petito’s remains were found in September in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. After an exhaustive manhunt led by the FBI, Laundrie’s remains were found in the Carlton Reserve in North Port. His death was later ruled a suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Earlier this year, attorneys released an eight-page notebook confession left behind by Brian that provided his explanation for claiming Petito’s life.