VENCIE, Fla. (WFLA) — The attorney who represented Brian Laundrie and his parents in the murder of Gabby Petito has sent a settlement proposal to Petito’s parents ahead of a civil trial next year in Florida.

According to court documents, Steven Bertolino has sent a “proposal of settlement” to Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, Gabby’s parents. The terms of the settlement offer are not being released publicly.

“Confidential,” said Pat Reilly, the attorney for Petito and Schmidt, in a statement to WFLA.com. “I can’t discuss.”

Bertolino was added as a co-defendant to the lawsuit alongside Chris and Roberta Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s parents, who are being sued for intentional infliction of emotional distress. Petito and Schmidt claim the Laundries and Bertolino were aware of their daughter’s murder in 2021 but chose to do nothing than offer a statement expressing hope she would be found.

“Settlement, discussions and proposals are part of the process with every civil litigation,” said Bertolino in a statement to WFLA.com. “This case is no different.”

Whether Petito and Schmidt are considering Bertolino’s settlement proposal is unknown. The court documents make no mention of the Laundries, who are not believed to be part of the settlement offer.

Depositions for the lawsuit began in August. The civil trial, which will take place before a jury, is scheduled to begin in May 2024.