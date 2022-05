NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The North Port Police Department said there was a large police presence on U.S. 41 at the intersection of Almonte Terrace Sunday.

According to the NPPD twitter, officers are at the scene of a felony traffic stop regarding a stolen truck out of Indiana.

Police said several people have been taken into questioning. At this time, the investigation is in its early stages, and no arrests have been confirmed.

This is a developing news story. Check back with WFLA for updates.