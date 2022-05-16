NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — North Port police arrested a man Sunday after making a traffic stop on what they said was a stolen vehicle from Indiana.

An affidavit said the North Port Police Department learned of a reported sighting of a stolen Ford F-250 that was stolen out of Noblesville, Indiana on May 12.

An officer spotted a white pickup matching the stolen truck’s description while patrolling on the northbound lanes of U.S. 41, according to police.

After getting backup, NPPD officers stopped the truck and had the three people inside the truck exit the vehicle. Police said the tag on the pickup matched the one issues for the stolen truck.

The officer who first spotted the vehicle said the driver, 25-year-old Cory Whiteaker of Noblesville, Indiana, had a suspended driver’s license.

Whiteaker was charged with driving with a suspended driver’s license, and the truck was taken by North Port police at the request of the Noblesville Police Department, according to the affidavit.