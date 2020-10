SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office along with the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota Monday evening.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the roadway involving a single vehicle.

At this time, the 4600 block of Bee Ridge Road is closed for westbound traffic and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.