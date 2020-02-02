Lane closures ahead of Sarasota Music Half Marathon, 10K

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Music Half Marathon and 10K will be held on Sunday from 6:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The race will begin at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, go over the Ringling Bridge to St. Armands Circle and back past Marina Jack Bayfront Marina then head into area neighborhoods. The route goes on Orange Avenue to Osprey through Harbor Acres, Cherokee Park, the Southside and West of the Trail neighborhoods and back to finish at the Van Wezel.

Sarasota police are asking drivers to avoid accessing U.S. 41 between Gulfstream Avenue and 10th Street except at specific intersections, of which include Fruitville Road, Boulevard of the Arts and 10th Street.

Below is the list of lane/road closures on the day of the race:

Tamiami Trail (US41) – 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. S/B traffic will be merged into one lane from 10th Street to S. Orange Avenue N/B traffic will be merged into one lane from Orange Avenue to 10th Street

John Ringling Causeway and the Ringling Bridge – 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Traffic will be down to one lane in both eastbound and westbound directions on the south side of the road from U.S. 41 to Adams Drive

St. Armand’s Circle – 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. St. Armands Circle – All lanes completely closed S/B lane of N. Blvd of the Presidents will be closed from Madison Dr. to St. Armands Circle N/B lane of S. Blvd of the Presidents will be closed from Monroe Dr. to St. Armands Circle All traffic will be re-routed via Washington Drive to Monroe Drive to S. Adam’s Drive for access to the John Ringling Causeway and Ringling Bridge

South Orange Avenue – 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. All of S. Orange Avenue is completely closed from Mound Street (US41) until it becomes McClellan Drive and continues to be closed to the intersection of S. Osprey Avenue

South Osprey Avenue – 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. South Osprey will be closed (both lanes) from McClellan Pkwy to South Drive Both North and South Drives will be totally closed as well as Cherokee Terrace (New course extends to both dead ends of North and South Dr)

Cherokee Park – 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. South Drive and North Drive will be closed



LATEST STORIES: