Lane closures ahead of Sarasota Music Half Marathon, 10K

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
R-RUNNERS-RUNNING--mug-back_556177

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Music Half Marathon and 10K will be held on Sunday from 6:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The race will begin at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, go over the Ringling Bridge to St. Armands Circle and back past Marina Jack Bayfront Marina then head into area neighborhoods. The route goes on Orange Avenue to Osprey through Harbor Acres, Cherokee Park, the Southside and West of the Trail neighborhoods and back to finish at the Van Wezel.

Sarasota police are asking drivers to avoid accessing U.S. 41 between Gulfstream Avenue and 10th Street except at specific intersections, of which include Fruitville Road, Boulevard of the Arts and 10th Street.

Below is the list of lane/road closures on the day of the race:

  • Tamiami Trail (US41) – 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
    • S/B traffic will be merged into one lane from 10th Street to S. Orange Avenue
    • N/B traffic will be merged into one lane from Orange Avenue to 10th Street
  • John Ringling Causeway and the Ringling Bridge – 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
    • Traffic will be down to one lane in both eastbound and westbound directions on the south side of the road from U.S. 41 to Adams Drive
  • St. Armand’s Circle – 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
    • St. Armands Circle – All lanes completely closed
    • S/B lane of N. Blvd of the Presidents will be closed from Madison Dr. to St. Armands Circle
    • N/B lane of S. Blvd of the Presidents will be closed from Monroe Dr. to St. Armands Circle
    • All traffic will be re-routed via Washington Drive to Monroe Drive to S. Adam’s Drive for access to the John Ringling Causeway and Ringling Bridge
  • South Orange Avenue – 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
    • All of S. Orange Avenue is completely closed from Mound Street (US41) until it becomes McClellan Drive and continues to be closed to the intersection of S. Osprey Avenue
  • South Osprey Avenue – 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
    • South Osprey will be closed (both lanes) from McClellan Pkwy to South Drive
    • Both North and South Drives will be totally closed as well as Cherokee Terrace (New course extends to both dead ends of North and South Dr)
  • Cherokee Park – 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
    • South Drive and North Drive will be closed

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Fire rescue on scene of 2-alarm fire in Wesley Chapel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire rescue on scene of 2-alarm fire in Wesley Chapel"

Drone video of Saddlebrook Resort fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drone video of Saddlebrook Resort fire"

2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Florida funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Florida funeral"

Suspect dead after shootout involving deputy in Hernando County home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect dead after shootout involving deputy in Hernando County home"

Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting press conference"

DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Clouds linger as showers clear out, cooler and drier air arrives tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Clouds linger as showers clear out, cooler and drier air arrives tonight"

Tampa international braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa international braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights"

William Walden booking video

Thumbnail for the video titled "William Walden booking video"

Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death"

Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission"

State records show Temple Terrace used bogus diploma for Gubernatorial appointment

Thumbnail for the video titled "State records show Temple Terrace used bogus diploma for Gubernatorial appointment"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss